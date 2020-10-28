To the editor:
“Honeybee Democracy” is a great book. When a hive swarms, a hundred independent-minded worker bees, scouts, head out to inspect and consider new homes. The scouts return to the swarm to do their waggle dances.
A democratic decision-making process ensues whereby the independent-minded scouts reach a quorum of “decided scouts” at the site of the new location. They return to the swarm with their quorum intelligence. They deliver the message through dancing, making special sounds, and bumping into the swarm to make sure everyone is up to temperature and speed in order for the swarm to take off almost instantaneously.
These lessons speak to me of our community. We know where the Wyoming electoral college vote goes this year. The Wyoming hive is a Trump bastion. In contrast, I stand with the coalition of nearly 500 former and current national security leaders, including 22 retired four-star generals and admirals, in their recent endorsements of the Biden/Harris ticket. I see their growing movement as the leadership of the scouts, leading from partisanship toward the defense of democracy as our new common ground.
Perhaps I’m part of the quorum of hive intelligence for 2020 as many conservatives evaluate the waggle dances and conclude, with The Lincoln Project and others, that the infrastructure of democracy is our first concern.
I’m writing about the need for a peaceful transition of power, especially between election day and inauguration. Wyoming’s Representative Liz Cheney said the peaceful transition is “enshrined in our Constitution and fundamental to the survival of our Republic” when Trump declined to say so. A quorum of conservatives is bumping into the swarm to confirm that it’s time to move forward together safely. Because we have independent-minded scouts, we will be stronger, and can avoid tragic violence.
(s) Mary Keller
Cody
(1) comment
Interesting letter. The author’s letter infers President Trump must agree to a peaceful transition. As if he is scheduled to lose re-election. Yes, a peaceful transition is necessary when the election results requires one. In 2017, under the auspices of a “women’s march”, those opposed to the new administration marched the streets of Washington DC. During that march, businesses were looted, vehicles burned, people assaulted, property destroyed. Flash forward to 2020, the nationwide violence has not stopped! Yet, groups, even locally, commemorate that dreadful day in 2017 each year by revisiting it.
Why would President Trump agree to a peaceful transition when he intends to win re-election?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.