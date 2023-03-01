To the editor:
The Citizens of Park County need to be Very Vigilant about the New Proposed Land Use Plan that Is being proposed by our Park County Government.
I was asked to serve on the Land Use Planning Advisory Committee. I have been involved in this process from the start of the LUPAC.
Of greatest concern are chapter 2, page 25 HO-1.4, and chapter 5, pages 4-5. Short-term rental and long-term rental regulations are dangerous and designed to control people and private property rights. They are an ominous and serious overreach of county government.
I have said from the very beginning these regulations need to be removed from the LUP. The data has been manipulated for an agenda. This is an attempt to manipulate housing costs, property costs, rental costs, and to try to influence and manipulate the local economy. Once these policy’s are instituted and the regulations are in effect they will become permanent.
This policy will burden and infringe on property rights. This has nothing to do with the health, safety and welfare of the citizens! This one policy gives the bureaucratic, unelected, unaccountable total power over the citizens of Park County. Look at what just happened when the state and county health department shut down the economy of Park County by issuing mandates, which I believe were proven to be unwarranted.
I urge all citizens to go to the website planparkcounty.us. Please read and comment on the website, write to the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission, or write or call your Park County commission.
Dossie Overfield Dossie.Overfield@parkcounty-wy.gov (307) 587-5388
Scott Steward Usmcsteward@live.com (307) 250-8638
Lee Livingston lee.livingston@parkcounty-wy.gov (307) 899-3057
Scott Mangold scott.mangold@parkcounty-wy.gov (307) 202-0527
Lloyd Thiel Lloyd.thiel@parkcounty-wy.gov (307) 272-9372
Park County Planning and Zoning planning@parkcounty.us
I encourage you all to read the document and come up with your own conclusion.
(s) michael bromley
Cody
