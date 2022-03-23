To the editor:
Alzheimer’s disease is arguably the most feared medical challenge facing mankind.
Approximately 6.2 million people in the U.S., including 10,000 in Wyoming, are living with Alzheimer’s. The sixth-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without a prevention or cure, it deprives people of their memories before it takes their lives. Caring for people with Alzheimer’s cost nearly $1 of every $5 in Medicare funds.
The Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming is the premier source of information and support for Wyomingites living with Alzheimer’s, their families and caregivers. At no charge to families, the Association offers education, counseling, support groups and a 24-hour Helpline that is staffed by trained professionals.
Caring for those living with the disease is just one part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission. It also is the leading non-profit funder of Alzheimer’s research in the world, behind only the governments of the U.S. and China. Contributions help fund advancements in research to prevent, treat and eventually conquer this disease. Currently, the Association is funding more than $250 million active and committed to 730 projects.
The Alzheimer’s Association also advocates for those living with Alzheimer’s and their families on related legislative issues, and with health and long-term care providers. Volunteers and staff have effectively lobbied for increased funding for Alzheimer’s research by the U.S. Government.
That effort has contributed to the increase in Congressional funding of Alzheimer’s research from $504 million in 2003 to a projected total of $3.4 billion in 2022.
The Alzheimer’s Association is essentially self-funded, receiving support from both organizations and individuals. The Association’s largest fundraiser is its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
In July-September, seven Walks will be held across Wyoming. Cody’s walk will take place Aug. 13.
For information about Alzheimer’s disease or to learn more about participating in Cody’s Walk email kewright@alz.org.
(s) kelly wright
Cheyenne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.