To the editor:
I am responding to the cartoon drawing on page 4 in the Feb. 21, 2023, edition.
The artist used “constitutional convention proposal” to describe SJ0011. The actual resolution reads “A Joint Resolution, requesting Congress to call a convention for proposing amendments to the United States Constitution as specified.”
The deceptive language in the cartoon is generally used by those opposed to Article V of the United States Constitution. At its most basic level, Article V allows an alternative pathway, outlined by George Mason, to allow power of the States (We the People) to push back against federal government overreach.
One of the purposes for including the State initiated process for AMENDING the Constitution was to correct and forestall government abuse. Article V includes provisions for Congress AND the States to propose amendments. The States can step in when Congress becomes unresponsive to the citizens.
A Convention of States is simply a meeting called by the state legislators for the purpose of “proposing amendments” pursuant to Article V — only amendments germane to the agenda can be proposed.
Senate Joint Resolution SJ0011, Section 1 states “That the Legislature of the State of Wyoming hereby applies to Congress, under the provisions of Article V of the Constitution of the United States, for the calling of a convention of the several states, limited to proposing amendments to the Constitution of the United States, that impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for federal officials and members of Congress”
For more information about Article V of the U.S. Constitution, visit conventionofstates.com and contact your House Representative to encourage their “yes” vote on SJ0011 (it has already passed the Senate).
(s) stephen mainini
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.