“Royal grandchildren charm audiences with yawns, waves,” a headline in the world news section of a major U.S. newspaper read after the British coronation.
Refreshing, isn’t it. So dull, so pedestrian, so British. No gunman stood up and sprayed the cathedral with bullets. No car bomb went off in the streets. No mass killings or much of anything, really, except an obscene display of royal wealth. So much of not nothing that the totally normal childish behavior of a couple of kids grabbed a headline. I’ll bet it got a majority of readers, too.
Personally, I’m tired of most national/world news, of the repeat articles about the same old things. The Republicans blame the Democrats for the debt. We have multiple things to fear about a debt default and must (or must not) raise the debt ceiling. Trump has done one more egregious thing. Another young man has gone on a shooting rampage. Another revelation about Justice Thomas’ cozying up to the rich and powerful (I mean, if you’re old enough to remember his congressional hearings and the Anita Hill case, none of that is any surprise). Another politician fabricating ... .
It just goes on and on. The subjects sometimes change, but then are masticated to pablum. I almost felt my interest level rise, though, to see in another national newspaper an article about the grizzly killed up on the North Fork. While the basic subject is not new, the emphasis was on the outrage and outcry over the incident. You might have thought the bear was human. On the other hand, it took the local papers almost a week before they got around to mentioning it, so maybe not.
Anyway, having just read about kids yawning as news, the headline about the grizzly death made me wonder about a couple of things. First, the bear was deep in the Shoshone Forest and, as far as we know, was posing no immediate threat to anyone. Probably just nosing along looking for something to eat and ignoring any early morning traffic on the highway. Second, while there was a glaring lack of detail, what we were told led me to imagine the bear focused on spring feeding and not on a truck stopping. Would the bear even have raised his head to look above the sagebrush when the barrel of a gun poked out a window, and ... . Curtains for the bear.
Seems a likely scenario, doesn’t it.
The fact is, despite a few articles here and there, our news sources go for the sensational, the illegal, the questionable, giving the impression that we’re surrounded by law breakers and violence. Maybe we are. But, maybe, too, the man (and it was certainly a man) who illegally shot the griz is an anomaly.
Probably not, though. As for the “one more mass killing.” Its being the 40th already this year, so definitely not an anomaly. And, Trump? He lives and breathes press coverage to the degree that it’s become truly boring.
There’s no doubt, too, but blame is the name of Washington’s games. If only Congress had passed legislation enacting the Simpson/Bowles solution (yes, our own Sen. Alan Simpson) to the debt ceiling problem years ago, we’d have one less topic to be hashed and rehashed. It’d be nice to think, too, that Justice Thomas is the only justice of questionable ethics, if only we didn’t know that the court has been home to a number more or less like him ....
Oh, well. I went back to the news coverage of the royal kids. How good it was to see their behavior considered a topic of interest to the public. How nice it is to focus on the mundane.
