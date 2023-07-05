To the editor:
In a recent Cody Enterprise, Doug Andersen, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints media relations director, defended the proposed 101-foot-tall Mormon temple by saying, “It points to heaven. The hope would be that it is something outside of ourselves -- it’s not of or about us, it’s pointing us to God.”
In the Bible, Romans 1:20 says God’s own handiwork points us to Him: “Ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see His invisible qualities -- His eternal power and divine nature. So they have no excuse for not knowing Him.”
Cedar Mountain, Rattlesnake Mountain, Carter Mountain, Heart Mountain, the canyon and the sky humble and thrill me to my very core. My heart sings and my soul erupts with awe, gratitude and praise, and I know that I know there is an awesome God who created all that spectacular beauty. When I see a Mormon temple, no matter how tall it is, I don’t think about God at all.
If the Mormons’ goal is to point us to God, it seems counterproductive that the 101-foot-tall building will hide God’s creation from our view. In daylight, the tower will block out His mountains, canyon and sky. At night, its 24/7 lighting will wash out His blanket of stars. God’s magnificent creation reveals truths about Him and may be the very thing that turns some people’s hearts to Him.
“The heavens declare the glory of God, and the skies proclaim the work of His hands.” (Psalm 19:1)
Manmade buildings declare the glory of men and can never point us to God the way God-made sunsets, mountains and starry nights can. If the Mormon temple is built on Skyline Drive, it will obscure much of God’s creation and eclipse much of His glory.
(s) Tammy Ellis
Cody
(0) comments
