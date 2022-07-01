When the Declaration of Independence was signed, the area that is now Wyoming was a vast stretch of land controlled by various native tribes, such as the Crow and Shoshone.
Later on came French fur trappers, then Americans following in the wake of the Lewis and Clark expedition. Wyoming now is an amalgamation of all of those influences, a Western culture with the values of independence and self-determination, values codified by America’s founders.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, —That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
This early section of the Declaration of Independence, written in 1776 in the midst of the American Revolution, was also a declaration of what our founding fathers saw as the vision of the country they were then fighting to create.
Since then, Americans have fought among each other in a war that preserved what was in 1861 still a relatively new idea, government of the people, by the people and for the people. We have fought bitterly in the courts, on the streets and in the halls of government to expand and codify our rights.
It’s still a messy system of government and in an election season we see both the highs and lows of it, but we believe it is still, as former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once said of democracy, “the worst form of government except for all the others.”
So let’s celebrate our American Constitutional Republic and the people who, in signing the Declaration of Independence in the days and weeks following its drafting by Thomas Jefferson, were risking their lives, branded as traitors by the mighty British Empire, for the idea that has lasted now for over two centuries.
In Cody, we celebrate by watching downtown parades Saturday-Monday, by attending the Freedom Celebration on Thursday afternoon, watching fireworks Monday night and catching a night of the Stampede Rodeo.
And we hope you reflect on those values and visions first set down by the founders of our country.
Zac Taylor
