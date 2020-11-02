To the editor:
As I read for the third time the YRA being duped out of nearly $8,000 I wonder what happened the checks and balances, the okay from the board to pay a bill and have it done by check – yes the old-fashioned way.
When you are dealing with the public’s money, I would think good-old-fashioned statements and checks and signatures should be required. I thought the comment “it could have been worse” is quite shocking.
Worse? What’s worse than doing a poor job of handling public funds? Whatever dolt paid this email or wire transfer of funds should be replacing it with their own money, immediately.
Since when do you need to hire a company miles away to help hire someone? What service did this company perform? Check into this or hand it over to the Bidens, perhaps they can put better light on the scam.
(s) keith neville
Cody
