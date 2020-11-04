Well, I came home from bowling tonight (again victimized by 10th frame, 10 pins to miss my first 600 of the year by three pins; yes, I am cursed) with column deadline less than 12 hours away.
I was prepared to write, “By the time we wake up tomorrow, we’ll know who dictates our future,” but as Brooklyn Bridge sang many decades ago, “It’s the worst that could happen …” Apparently there’s a hang-up in my home state of Pennsylvania, so we’ll be put through this agonizing torture for several more days. I guess when I left Pa., their problems didn’t magically iron themselves out as expected.
I fulfilled my duty as a responsible citizen, but was left somewhat confused. In the ’16 election, I was denied a vote because I had somehow misplaced my driver’s license. (An interesting note: When I told my neighbors I still hadn’t found my license after days of frantic searching, he actually asked, “Did you check your wallet?” I sniped: “I did not. And I lost my car years ago and never thought to check my garage.” Of course, I have no garage, but brilliant sarcasm should never be ruined by factual accuracy. My point was unmistakable).
Anyhoo, I had been told at my auditorium locale, a birth certificate would suffice, so ran home to look with no success for even that. Thus, I received no “I voted” sticker to proudly display on my lapel as I so proudly did this time. But a funny thing happened on my way to the courthouse Monday, fully prepared to triumphantly whip out my driver’s license … nobody ever asked for it! I was given a pen and only instructed, “Make sure each square is blackened sufficiently.” With all the “voter ID” issues I hear on the jaded news channel of choice, it gave me pause to think, “Whatdamuddah?” Nothing makes sense anymore I tell ya.
Monday evening, I was equally shocked when I read my DVR menu for an ID Channel true-crime documentary and saw it would be chronicling a terrible 1998 crime in Powell. Christin Lamb was the sweet, 8-year-old who disappeared while riding a scooter to her grandfather’s garden blocks from his house. It’s a haunting memory and seeing home movies of how cute and animated little Christin was made it seem like yesterday. Seeing all the clips of familiar Powell neighborhoods – the Powell water tower and other landmarks – on a national telecast was a surreal kind of feeling.
If you remember that 1998 tragedy, the disgusting offender wasn’t a killer carnie as everyone suspected, but a young sex offender from the neighborhood. Once again the fine carnival barker profession was cruelly cast in a negative light. I think carnies, much like career roofers, are often unfairly maligned, if not besmirched. Roofing is hard, honest work, as is guessing someone’s weight without even a brief touch.
But that stark reminder of true crime 20 years removed brings the reality that there’s no hiding from pure evil, too close to home. And now that I’ve brightened our day, we shall all sit back and await that distant day when we know who’s president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.