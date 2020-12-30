One of the things I’ve decided over the years is that resolutions are highly overrated.
This is the time one usually starts looking at the previous year and assessing what one would like to see in the next year and going forward. We have the typical top five: lose weight, organize closets, save money, pay off a bill or bills and exercise more.
There are a variety of others but those seem to be the perennial hopes of many. Over time, I got tired of setting myself up for failure. Resolutions started to slide lower on the “to do” list until I tried to forget about them all together.
2020 may be a year where many from all cross-sections of life have similar views. Maybe for this moment in time we are in sync with each other. If nothing else, 2020 may have given the entire globe a consensus on one issue … the year can’t come to an end soon enough. While nothing will miraculously change when the clock strikes midnight, the idea that the proverbial fresh start will allow us a new perspective and a chance to regain equilibrium is present.
In the midst of this thought of the possible, the occasion is marred by a hissy fit from one, supported by some who unfortunately share the overt disdain of fellow citizens, who put assistance for unemployment, housing, food, child care, vaccine distribution and many other essential needs in limbo in his unending addiction for attention.
The perpetual temper tantrum from one who didn’t get his way, but has those around him bullied and scared, has paralyzed and divided this great country. It’s amazing some of the electorate reelected many such insipid cowards who are intimidated by a tweet. Actually, when I pause to think that our government is taunted and paralyzed by something as inane as a tweet from one who has difficulty stringing a noun and verb together, it is truly mind boggling.
It’s hard for me to think of selfish resolutions when so many are struggling due to something beyond their control. Our warriors are scientists trying to understand something we can’t see but is deadly nonetheless. What is harder to fathom is that about half of the country is at odds with those warriors who are manning the battle lines to help us.
It’s as if we are bound and determined to bite the hand that is looking for a solution to make our lives safer and healthier. And, when we’re asked to help in the battle we decide that’s too much to ask and it infringes on our right to be selfish and uncaring. The idea of coming together to mitigate this unseen destroyer is anathema to many. How does one think about positive resolutions or steps to make our own life and other lives a little better when we’re met with resistance at every turn? It’s overwhelming.
Forgive my maudlin thoughts at this eve of a new year. Despite my occasional sense of despair, there is much for which I have to be grateful and optimistic. My whining is temporary. Hopefully I’ll leave that to the distant memory of 2020.
