Even when there is little to tell and much up in the air, people right now are eager to know what life will look like going forward.
But Cody Schools superintendent Peg Monteith doesn’t want to tell parents what’s going on until she knows for sure.
While as a newspaper we want to know information when we can, we understand the need for the school district to be measured. We know this is a unique set of problems teachers and staff are having to deal with, and applaud the school district for tackling them, even as we continue to seek out any information we can on what the fall will look like.
So we thank the Cody School District for letting the community know some of what the fall will look like, even if much is still up in the air.
People deserve to know what their elected officials and government entities are working on and the decisions being made, especially with all of the changes around us.
Last week, the Cody School Board announced it was pushing school back a week to allow teachers more time to prepare for a different start to the year, complete with plexiglass dividers and neck gaiters for students and teachers.
For parents, it was great to hear a definitive start date, Aug. 31, and a relatively normal start to the year.
However, we would have preferred to have seen more notice on the hike in school meal prices for this year.
While it’s completely understandable prices would have to be raised considering prices for food and the importance of serving students quality items, that’s a change that deserves more chance for discussion, especially this year.
Again, we’re very sympathetic to how tough it’s been, especially for school districts, in trying to cobble together a plan while trying to keep everyone safe in the midst of a pandemic.
We appreciate what’s being done to prepare. Just make sure to keep everyone in the loop.
