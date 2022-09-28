To the editor:
You know that friend you always call in a crisis? The one that stays calm under fire, listens, and provides helpful, objective feedback? The one that seeks the truth, knows the ropes, and works tirelessly to support their friends, colleagues, and community?
That’s Kelly Simone whom I have known personally for over 10 years. She continues to prove to be an exceptional medical provider and valuable asset to the Cody community where she has practiced for over 17 years, caring for the elderly to infants, including my own children. She does so with exceptional skill, competence and compassion, be it minor ailments or terminal illness.
Kelly cares deeply about the quality of her care and the wellbeing of patients, checking in on them even when not at work. She has been on the frontlines of covid-19 from the beginning. She knows the medical resources in the region and aptly navigates the medical system to advocate for patients. She has remarkable rapport with the local physicians with whom she works.
Beyond her excellence as a medical provider, Kelly has experience serving on the school board where she was chair for two years, helping the district through challenging decisions.
She is objective, attentive, and skilled in listening to both sides before making an informed decision. Kelly has once again shown her desire to serve by filing for the West Park Hospital board. The Cody community is lucky to have such a leader.
I have tremendous faith in Kelly’s abilities. She will be a tremendous asset to the hospital board. She continues to be the friend the community needs – knowledgeable, experienced, objective and dedicated to the betterment of the community. Kelly is, without a doubt, the right choice for the hospital board.
(s) RACHAEL BRACKE, MD
Gilbert, Ariz.
