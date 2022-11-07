It’s been something like 90 days since I fell and broke both my arms.
As I’m recuperating here at home, it occurred to me: I’m relatively new to falls.
I’m sure I fell a time or two as I learned to walk, but as a rule, I stay away from instances where falling down is even a remote possibility. I’m not one to skip from rock to rock in a mountain stream, for example, or walk along an icy sidewalk just to get the mail. Those bills can wait.
Does purposely jumping from a tree count as a fall? I do recall when we were grade schoolers, “the cousins” played in Grandma’s backyard after Sunday dinner. For some reason, we decided to climb the apple tree, and then leap from our perch. In my mind’s eye, I imagine that tree was 25-plus feet tall, but we all know about kids’ memories – a little inflated at times. That apple tree was probably a third that size, but a jump followed by a tuck-and-roll is still a fall, right?
I was never much of an athlete, preferring to stay away from sports where I might fall – or get hit by a ball. I marvel at our Cody High School volleyball players who don’t hesitate to dive for a ball to save a play. Grandson Ayden played baseball, and some of his proudest moments were sliding toward a base in a cloud of dust. Me? I never saw the appeal.
Now it appears that, at age almost 70, the difference between standing up and falling down is actually staggering – pardon the pun. While the last three months have been primarily about my arms, there is still one question that remains. Why did I fall in the first place?
As a precaution, I now have a bright blue walker. It has four wheels and brakes in case I encounter a handicap ramp that’s a bit too steep. It also has a seat with storage so that I can stow away snacks in case I need to take a break.
Interestingly, as I move around the house, it’s like the walker is invisible. I walk confidently with a nice rhythm and a steady pace. Take away the walker, and I shuffle tentatively with the tiniest of steps. Is that fear of falling taking that much of a toll? I wonder.
There’s been a time or two as I’ve moved from room to room when Husband Carl has asked, “Where’s your walker?” I look down and realize I’m in a “look, dear, no hands” moment. I simply started walking, completely forgetting to grab the walker – no thought, no fear. Why can’t I do that all the time? My “team” is on it.
In the meantime, I had no idea that there are literally dozens of ways to personalize my walker. I can purchase a cupholder, a safety light, a bag hook, a vanity tag with my name and fleece handwarmers that fit around the handlebars. Like a bicycle, I could add a basket to the front, too – and maybe streamers to the handlebars? If I really want to make a statement, a matching seat cover, organizer tote and backrest are the perfect way to accessorize my “ride.”
For now, I’m hoping it won’t come to that …
