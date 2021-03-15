Husband Carl finds my texting on my cellphone annoying.
First, he thinks it’s plum crazy not to simply pick up the phone and call the textee. Second, he feels texters have conversations that deliberately exclude others. Finally, he doesn’t understand how it all works.
For myself, I’m a big fan of texting and technology in general. I thought I’d really arrived when I purchased my current cellphone. It not only sends text messages but it can save a grocery list, compare prices, connect me with virtual meetings, operate my printer and get directions.
Oh yes: It does make phone calls.
But Carl thinks I always have my nose in my phone – that I’m always playing electronic games or reading too much web waste. The truth is, I keep up with the news with my “breaking news alerts.”
I find out about friends and family through social media. I discover new recipes to address Carl’s need for gluten-free meals. In short, my cellphone is my brain vault.
I told Carl that tapping out a message on my phone is less disruptive for me and the textee since it avoids actual talking on the phone. I know that I’d rather not be privy to extended phone conversations in the pasta aisle at the grocery store. I just wish the caller and receiver would have text-messaged instead.
The two of us have been on opposite ends of the technology-user spectrum for some time. When Carl was working, he adopted technology-related tasks as job requirements. However, he never really embraced what technology could do; he only wanted his cash register programmed and his bank account balanced. He believes technology creates a more and more impersonal world.
Throughout the centuries, though, all kinds of folks have protested technology. In the Netherlands in the 15th century, workers threw their sabots (wooden shoes) into the gears of textile looms to break the cogs. With “sabotage,” workers demonstrated their fear that automated machines would make human workers obsolete.
During the Industrial Revolution, the Luddites of England took hammers to mechanized looms they felt were taking their jobs and ruining their way of life. As a result, the British government passed a measure that was “An act for the more exemplary punishment of persons destroying or injuring any stocking or lace frames or other machines or engines used in the Framework knitted Manufactory, or any articles or goods in such frames or machines…March 20 1812.”
Even the great composer John Philip Sousa bemoaned technology, observing “a marked deterioration in American music and musical taste, an interruption in the musical development of the country, and a host of other injuries to music in its artistic manifestation, by virtue – or rather by vice – of the multiplication of the various music-producing machines.” And this was before Moog synthesizers and electronic pianos.
I’ve always been a fan of gadgets, though, so I like technology. Already today, technology searched for illustrations and related quotes, switched paragraphs around and sent this column by email to the editor. I’ve checked road conditions, texted a recipe to a friend and received a breaking news alert.
Now it’s time to do one more thing with my phone: raise the thermostat to warm the house before getting out of bed.
