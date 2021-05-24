To the editor:
Though I appreciate your addendum to the recent letter from Rod Hall in which you explain that all K-12 textbooks are available for inspection at the library before they are adopted, mere library access does not solve the problem.
Residents need to know (1) what new texts are being considered [I doubt anyone will want to challenge books on math or chemistry – it is social studies and American history where the left is engaging in wholesale revisionism poisoning youthful attitudes towards what most people worldwide consider the greatest country in the world], and (2) when the school board is scheduled to consider adoption of them [necessary for opponents to submit comments and to appear and voice objections]. The Enterprise could perform a public service by routinely publishing such information in a dedicated place in the paper [i.e., always after the opinion page in Cols. 1-2, or something similar–so readers always know where to look]. It is obvious that many “educators”, left to their own devices, will proselytize and propagandize rather than provide neutral and accurate information on our government, economy and history. Like never before, citizens need to insure that upcoming generations will understand how our government and economy work, and know both the good and the bad about our history.
(s) charles R.b. Kirk
Cody
You mean that you want "educators" to teach YOUR version of government.
