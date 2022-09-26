Nothing ever seems to turn out quite the way you’d expect.
True?
Some of the smartest people I ever met – a handful of government futures’ analysts – said so. Charged with being experts on a country/countries issues and with prognosticating near-term and far-term developments, they would quote Bobbie Burns: “The best laid schemes o’ mice ’nd men, gang aft agley.” In short, the odds were way against their getting more than a part of any of their “educated guesstimates” completely correct even with the best intelligence we could provide.
Yes. Among themselves they talked about their work as “guesstimating.” Always, there were wild cards that junked up the best of their analytics. Now, of course, they probably use advanced artificial intelligence and sophisticated equations and heaven only knows what else to buttress their forecasts.
Are the results better? I wonder.
Whatever. For me, trying to figure out what might happen in my life or the world around me is an exercise in futility. I know to expect the unexpected.
Who could see that the little Tea Party movement would find a hero and take over the Republican party? They certainly aspired to it, even from the beginning, but ... .
Another example is the Russian-Ukrainian War. The experts thought that it would be short-lived, that Kiev would fall shortly after the initial invasion, that Putin would install a puppet government and that would be the beginning of the restoration of the old Soviet Union or the even older greater Russian Empire.
Most of the rest of us thought so too. So far, wrong! And, did we even begin to think of all the unexpected consequences impacting our daily lives?
Guesstimates.
Coming down to a more mundane and personal level, consider my recent sale of the family farm and move into town. I was sure I’d hate it. Indeed, I was right about hating the process of downsizing and moving. Who wouldn’t sag under that tasking?
But the part about living in town? I love it. Every day seems like a holiday from farm work and ... mostly ... the responsibility.
Even knowing how wrong I can be and how right Bobbie Burns was, it’s hard not to spout forecasts. Like, I’d committed to sharing a beach house with friends for another year (as we’ve done for many years) but, as the date approached, I was so happy at having settled into my house in town that I simply didn’t want to leave. “I’ll hate it,” I decided. “I’ll hate the stress of flying through Denver International. I’ll hate dealing with Dulles and driving I-95. The beach will be hot, and, and, and ... .”
So, how many ways can one person be wrong?
I’d rather not count them.
One thing, though. The daily sight of seemingly endless miles of wall-to-wall houses covering the once pristine North Carolina Outer Banks, remembered from decades back, is depressing. Dare I prognosticate that it could never happen to us?
Our valley will never look that bad. Will it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.