Study after study after study show that we humans don’t just lie, we often prefer to tell a lie over the truth and we’re actually and amazingly (or I found it so) more susceptible to believing a lie than the truth.
No surprise then, lies come in varying degrees of sophistication. By the time we’re adults we have pretty much mastered them all.
It seems to be built into our DNA. According to the American Association for the Advance of Science, 74% of people over the age of four lie. Adults tell an average of one lie per day, and college students are guilty of telling double that number of falsehoods.
And it’s hard to detect. In a 2003 study a University of California psychologist gathered together 116 experiments comparing human behavior when lying and when telling the truth. These found 102 possible nonverbal cues, like ways of shifting or blinking eyes, louder or altered speech, and uneasy body movements. In subsequent experiments, only a few could be weakly correlated to lies, principally dilated pupils and a tiny vocal rise – undetectable to the human ear.
I can relate to that having spent a career successfully telling lies of omission and lies of misdirection and even lies of commission in the service of Uncle Sam – most of those though with solid backstopping and most (to the best of my knowledge) believed.
What about the lies told in the interest of commerce, of “making a sale,” or the lies to ease a domestic situation or the lies told to help someone else feel better?
“You’re looking great today,” or “Of course, I didn’t forget to ... “ or “My pillow is guaranteed to ...” or “Old Dobbin here isn’t a day over 5.”
What about politicians? They’re selling products too, of course. They want our vote or our support. Mostly, we don’t fact-check their lies or penalize them for lying even when we know, absolutely and definitively, that they’re feeding us a “load of bull.” The thing is: we want to believe.
We really do want to believe. One researcher claims that it is seven times more likely that we will believe a total fabrication than a verifiable fact. Another study shows how the amygdala (emotion center of the brain) adapts to lies and liars over time, finding it easier to believe falsehoods than to acknowledge the untrustworthiness of people we like or love or admire or who are just simply telling us what we want to hear.
More, did you know that lying becomes easier the more we do it – a case of practice doesn’t just make perfect, it doesn’t just establish a pattern, it can become a preference.
Researchers at University College London used MRI scans to map out how successive lies lead to less and less amygdala activation (the emotional cost of lying going down). Using this tool, then, they could predict how much more dishonest the person would be in the next trial. In short, one lie makes the next one easier, leading to escalation.
You might even say, “to lie is human, to believe a lie sublime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.