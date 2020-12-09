You must know by now I live through old songs, semi-convinced “Desperado” was written about me.
Some fine things really have been laid upon my table, but maybe I only want the things that I can’t get. A nest egg and Salma Hayek come readily to mind.
I’ve lived songs since old enough to fantasize about Jeanne C. Riley in her mini, telling off the “Harper Valley PTA.” Old songs are like old friends, like my best teen buddy Donnie Eash. We’d ride around in his Nova, holding screwdrivers for mics, singing along to “Sylvia’s Mother.”
All the boy asked of Mrs. Avery was a little phone time with Sylvia before she left to marry a fellow down Galveston way. But Ma sadly said, “Sylvia’s leaving; she’s catching the nine o’clock train; thank you for calling, and son won’t you call back again …?”
Now I take you back to ’78, arriving from Pennsylvania to work for brother Jess’ new roofing biz. The Tic Toc was my habitual drink-to-excess well, and my self-deprecating shtick somehow appealed to worldly barmaid Becky. I’d sing “Macho Man,” and she’d zing me with, “More like Macho Mouse.” I’m oddly romantically enticed by that kind of mock disdain, and soon Becky had moved into my little apartment.
My first venture in cohabitation, I was flat-out in love. I’d come home every evening to a beer in a frosted mug, and I mean so frosty it further ignited my passions. I was convinced Becky was my lifetime love; of course this was prior to my fear of commitment paralyzing me emotionally.
So I’m roofing when from my boom box I hear, “Everyone considered him the coward of the County …” I was no milquetoast, but the stanza, “There’s someone for everyone, and Tommy’s love was Becky …” infected my very being.
In a nutshell, Tommy’s inmate father made him swear he’d always walk away from a fight … “Son, you don’t have to fight to be a man.” And Tommy always did turn the other cheek, till that day he came home to find Becky sobbing in her torn dress. He knew the three Gatlin boys had come a-callin’.
Tommy put dad’s picture down and headed to the local bar (the Tic Toc, if you will). When he turned away from an approaching Gatlin, the bully sneered, “Hey look! Ol’ Yellas’s leavin’, but you coulda heard a pin drop when Tommy locked the door.”
Twenty years of crawlin’ bottled up inside him, he wasn’t holding nothing back; he let ‘em have it all. When finished, not a Gatlin boy was standing, his final right cross words, “This one’s for Becky.”
That day, I became that coward of the county, ready to avenge any disrespect to my Becky (providing they weren’t too tough). Point is: that was my song that particular summer. It wasn’t till a year later when she turned psycho and I couldn’t get her out of my house, this coward of the county became the village idiot again.
I’ve since adopted many songs as my legacy. “The tears of a clown where there’s no one around” is a tragic plight indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.