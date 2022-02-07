I’m a bit peeved about my so-called “new and improved” avatar on Facebook. I grabbed my laptop, logged on to my page this weekend and met the new version of me.
It just isn’t a good look for me.
For those who don’t know, an avatar is like a cartoon of a person that she uses as her image on social media, gaming or other internet uses. The idea is that whenever someone sees the image, that person knows exactly who it represents.
I can’t say that’s the case with my “new look.”
According to my friend Merriam-Webster, avatar “derives from a Sanskrit word meaning ‘descent,’ and when it first appeared in English in the late 18th century, it referred to the descent of a deity to the earth … It later came to refer to any incarnation in human form, and then to any embodiment (such as that of a concept or philosophy), whether or not in the form of a person.”
Did we get that?
Now that almost everyone on the web has an avatar these days, the meaning is broader. One’s avatar is the image we choose as our “embodiment” in an electronic medium. It’s like a mini-caricature, and I had become partial to mine.
I’m not going to lie; creating an avatar is kind of fun. Basically, one uses an app to create a personal caricature-like image. Step-by-step, I can choose everything from body type and hair color to freckles and wrinkles. I can add a particular jawline and a prominent or not-so-prominent nose.
And each step has a slew of choices.
Most of the time, users try to match their current appearance. After all, those avatars are supposed to be their embodiment. With Avatar No. 1, I think I came up with a reasonable likeness; with version two? Not so much.
First, the surfaces are more of an attempt to look three-dimensional. The colors are more opaque, and no matter what I do, my skin looks like I fell headfirst into a flour bin. Then, I can’t seem to find a suitable face shape; believe me, I’ve tried them all. Each time, one would swear I’d been sucking on a straw.
Picking an outfit is the final step – and there are lots of choices. I was sure I could find one that suited me.
I could add a hat, but as most readers know, I can’t abide hat hair. I could also pick spike heels, but I can barely navigate in my tennis shoes with custom-made orthotic inserts. Yet again, there’s another bad look for me: teetering in heels.
While I wore dresses about half the time in the workplace, it doesn’t make sense to sport a dress for my avatar, no matter how cute. Speaking of sports, I don’t wear T-shirts with football team insignias either or short shorts – I mean, very short shorts. And since I still don’t “get” overalls with one strap fastened or jeans with holes, they’re not in the picture either.
I finally chose a non-descript shirt, jacket and pants. I’m not too happy about it, but baggy sweats and waffle-textured henleys weren’t in the mix.
In the end, I suppose the biggest problem with my new avatar is that it makes me look older – and I really do hate that.
