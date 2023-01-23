Once upon a time, most of us believed in America as a meritocracy.
Once upon a time, we simply knew, while it took guts and perseverance, anyone with ability who worked hard would have their work recognized and rewarded. There was no limit to how far such people could rise.
Yes, indeed. I actually would be rich if I had a dollar for every time I heard someone say, “Anyone can grow up to become president of the United States.”
America, one of our strongest origin myths asserts, was founded to be a land of upward mobility. America was the great equalizer, the land of milk and honey, the country of opportunity. People came in the millions for just “a chance.”
Did they understand that there was a caveat with America’s promise? If not, they would have soon learned it read: “... opportunity if you’re in the approximately 13% of the world’s population that is both white and male.”
With some of those white males, America developed a huge and prosperous middle class. Levittowns (cookie-cutter developments for whites) proliferated. A man could own a nice home in a neighborhood of people just like him. A man could have his own car or two, have a stay-at-home wife, put his kids through college, and be guaranteed both health insurance and a pension.
Everyone else? Not so much. Actually, there were laws limiting what colored men of any ethnicity and all women could buy or own or do.
Everyone now? Also, not so much. While America’s promise is no longer restricted to white males, a lot of the upwardly mobile tracks and most of the middle class gains have disappeared. Gone are the guaranteed pensions. Gone is employer-paid health insurance. And, long gone are the days when average wives could afford to be housewives only and when most parents could take on college tuition.
In the meantime, the rich keep getting richer, and the divide widens between company employees who receive less than a living wage and their corporate executives who take home multiple millions in annual wages, bonuses and stock options. Even college degrees, once a gateway to upward mobility, have become prohibitively expensive while, at the same time, too often becoming worth less than the paper they’re printed on.
As for breaking into the elites holding money and power, sure. The meritocracy still works if you can afford to go to the best schools and have influence to help you into the right jobs. Doing it on your own without wealth, connections, or influence?
Not so easy. Not impossible, but unlikely.
This is bad enough. Worse, maybe. The foundation myth tells us that while using opportunity is your responsibility, failure is your fault as well. You don’t make a living wage? You just don’t work hard enough.
Hence, opposition to welfare in all its forms.
Is it any wonder that millions of Americans want to roll back the clock to a time when America actually was a meritocracy of sorts and “Make America Great Again,” at least for one class of people.
Is it any wonder, even as the idea of America as a meritocracy fades into a myth as fantastical as unicorns and griffins, we still want to believe in it.
