It’s sad that there are just two weeks left in August. I’m not adjusting well to the sad truth that the summer is fleeting fast. Even with the smoky skies, we’re maximizing the time on our deck knowing that we’ll miss it terribly come winter.
I’ve often said I was born in the wrong geography, thinking that in my soul I’m a California girl at heart. I simply love warm weather. Thus, when the days get shorter and cooler, I start trading shorts and T-shirts for sweatshirts and coats.
Two words come to mind: heavy sigh.
For me, the passing of summer brings a bit of melancholy as lawns dry and flowers wither. I know, I know: the ol’ cycle of life and all. Still, bare trees and empty planters are simply not as pretty as those with lush grass and brilliant flowers.
Soon, campers are winterized, air conditioners covered and gardens razed – almost like pounding the last nail in the coffin of summer.
Like I said: sigh.
Wasn’t it just yesterday when that Memorial Day barbecue heralded summer’s arrival with charred brats, sticky ribs and gooey s’mores? How can it be that Labor Day is just around the corner?
Poet Sylvia Plath (1932-1963) called August “the odd uneven time,” and Sue Monk Kidd (b. 1948), author of “The Secret Life of Bees,” dubbed August “a griddle where the days just lay there and sizzle.”
A couple of years ago, I wrote in this space about the sights of summer in Cody from our deck. Never mind that I have floors to sweep or laundry to do, I want to savor these hot, summer days while I have the chance.
For example, I like watching the small blackbirds bounce quickly through the grass, savoring the lawn’s August buffet of bugs. They remind me of Sherman’s March to the Sea, a campaign across Georgia during the Civil War – focused and determined. Or maybe they’re more like the Oklahoma Land Rush that started at noon on April 22, 1889, when a gunshot signaled “go” to an estimated 50,000 people lined up for their piece of the available two million acres.
As a kid, one of my dad’s favorite outings was to load up the family and head to the airport to watch the planes land and take off. He always seemed mesmerized by the basic physics of air travel.
These days, because we live a mere stone’s throw from the airport, we are privy to our own daily air show from the deck. Several commercial flights take to the skies each day with their tail fins the only parts visible to us – until they’re up in the air, that is. Each time, I can’t help but remember the movie Jaws with the shark fins knifing through the surf, the only visible evidence of the beast below. Cody’s sightseeing helicopter carries visitors throughout the day, and budding pilots practice their takeoffs and landings over and over.
And from the deck, there is a multitude of sounds and smells, too. From the sizzling barbecue grills and fragrant flowers to distant tunes, barking dogs and a chorus of birds, it’s true: This vantage point has become our sanctuary.
And I’m sure going to miss it come January…
