To the editor:
America is in a time of crisis. We seem to be more split than any time in history.
We discuss things in terms of Red and Blue states. What ever happened to the Red, White and Blue United States?
I find it astounding that we have an elected official who appears to be more interested in his personal wants versus the dire needs of America. It’s true that he can pursue an accounting through the courts, but that does not, or should not, permit him to block preparation for the probable transfer of responsibility in January.
If he wins in court, then the transfer preparation costs him nothing, but, in the meantime, a smooth transition is a must. Our nation needs to come together and fight the true enemy – COVID-19. We need to remember that we are all Americans, not Red or Blue Americans.
(s) ray floyd
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.