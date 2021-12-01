To the editor:
Boy Scout Troop 78 is doing their annul Christmas tree sale at Ponderosa Campground every day after school. Typically the funds raised go to support troop activities and summer camps. Boy scouts teaches us a lot about being good citizens and a sense of the community. So this year the boy scout troop is planning to support our community, by taking the proceeds that we raised this year selling Christmas trees, and donating them to several nonprofit organizations. We hope that these proceeds can help ease some of the stress caused by current economic challenges like inflation, COVID and job insecurity.
(s) Andrew Legler
Senior Patrol Leader
Cody
