To the editor:
There is a misconception that those who are elected represent all the people, but people elected in the Republican Primary are elected by Republicans.
The Republicans hold them accountable, and the elected official represents Republicans. It goes the same way for the Democrats and their party. The definition of a true Republican is contained in the Republican party platform.
Just as a bakery doesn’t make tires, basketball players don’t make field goals, and newspaper offices don’t bake cakes, Republicans are not Democrats. Republicans get together in each county to decide on a platform, and then representatives from each county go to the state convention and adopt a state platform.
The party platform defines the party, for both parties. Republicans believe in the Constitution that the Founding Fathers wrote, so nothing in either the county platforms or state platform goes against the Constitution.
The Park County platform says that Republicans recognize that God, not government, gives us our rights. The purpose of government is to secure those rights and punish criminals. True Republicans believe every citizen is protected equally by, and subject equally to, the law; in self-defense; in private property rights; in the freedom to practice one’s faith; that marriage is between a man and woman; that parents have control over decisions for their children; in free markets; that governmental regulations should not impede business growth; that citizens are the ultimate authority; that the Constitution as written is the Supreme Law of the land; in U.S. national sovereignty; and in the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death.
Do you agree with those things? Welcome. If you don’t, clearly you do not play for this team. Please join the team that plays by the rules you agree with.
(s) dona becker
Powell
