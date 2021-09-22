Introductions are usually awkward, particularly in this day and age when a handshake could lead to few weeks on a ventilator, or worse.
So, as the new sports and education reporter for the Cody Enterprise, I’ll try to make this as painless as possible.
I went to high school in Casper, college at UW and moved here from Buffalo where I covered sports and local happenings.
Growing up in Wyoming I may have some advantages other reporters might not have when they move to a place like Cody.
I’m familiar with the small-town life, know what it’s like to lose a hat on a windy day, know what a snow fence is, and know how important local sports is to Wyoming communities and how supportive they are of their young athletes.
Cody High School is fortunate enough to offer every sport any student could possibly want, and the amazing facilities to help them succeed.
High school students have a lot on their plates these days without competing in sports, and I honestly don’t know how most of them do it.
Cross country runners compete in a sport that is punishment for slacking off in other sports, but those kids voluntarily run as fast as they can for three miles until they feel like throwing up. I’m pretty sure Navy SEAL training is the only other place that happens.
The breaststroke in swimming should be punishment for failing an algebra test. You would see a whole lot more good scores in math class.
I thought shin splints were some kind of urban myth until I got on the tennis court the last time. But after limping around in pain whiffing a little green ball for an hour, I can assure you they are real.
And don’t get me started on wrestling practice. Those are enough to break almost any human being.
But I’ve always known Cody had something special, and when the Broncs played Buffalo in the 3A football playoffs a few short years ago I got a closer look.
Cody fans, players, band, dance team, cheer team, glee club, chess club, quidditch squad and everyone else invaded tiny Buffalo and nearly doubled the population. It was hard to tell who the home team was with all the noise an enthusiasm emanating from the visitors’ side of the field.
It just gives testament to the kind of pride the community takes in its athletes, and the players take in themselves.
Looking over at the Cody sidelines and seeing so much blue actually changed the way the Buffalo football coach managed his sidelines. He started dressing his freshmen just so they could stand there and look like they had more people than they actually had.
It was quite the experience and I’m sure we will all experience it again some time this fall.
While Cody has so much to offer, it does lack in available housing, however. I know it prides itself on being an Old West kind of town, but I didn’t know that meant I’d have to pull into town in a covered wagon so I’d have something to sleep in.
But, there is a reason it’s tough to find a place to stay here. People want to be in this community, and there are plenty of reasons. Let’s just hope somebody leaves soon and they have an apartment that allows cats.
Anyway, here’s to a successful sports season and many more after that. I’m sure it will be nice getting to know you all.
And if somebody knows a cure for shin splints, let me know. They are a killer.
