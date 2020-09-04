To the editor:
Wyoming Gun Owners is run by Aaron Dorr (the Dorr brothers) of Des Moines, Iowa. According to their website, “contributions are unlimited, but are not deductible for income tax purposes.” Dorr and his brothers currently run, or are associated with, over two dozen online platforms which seek donations for their various, and often questionable, endeavors. They run operations in numerous states, including Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio. They were not known to many in the quiet corridor of Platte County until the recent primaries.
On June 4, 2020, Jeremy Haroldson launched a Facebook page announcing his bid for the seat in House District 4, which is currently held by Republican Dan Kirkbride. Prior to this date, there appears to be no public record of Haroldson voicing concerns about threats to 2nd Amendment rights in Wyoming. Additionally, there is nothing mentioned on his Facebook page for the entire first month of its existence.
On July 15, however, Haroldson posted a video that would startle and amaze viewers – a heavy-handed and accusatory video created by Aaron Dorr, who in a matter of minutes was able to malign Kirkbride and his many years of reliable representation.
Haroldson’s somewhat mediocre platform was suddenly ignited as he was transformed into a protector of our (allegedly) threatened gun rights, mere weeks before the primary.
The National Rifle Association calls Aaron Dorr a “scam artist,” and Rep. Matt Windschitl of Iowa, in a public address, exposed Aaron Dorr as a liar.
Despite this and numerous online sources exposing Aaron Dorr as a flim-flam artist, Haroldson defends him. He won the primary, but it was a victory tainted by a careless treatment of truth.
I hope in the future our political contests can avoid the temptation of using dubious sources and means to affect our elections.
(s) robert melton
Cheyenne
