“We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience.”
These are the words of Martin Luther King Jr., who we honored Monday.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a national holiday celebrated in all 50 states since 2000. It is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service, encouraging all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
After a divisive election, hopefully we can come together through the common goal of helping our neighbors.
King’s message in his Nobel Prize acceptance speech in 1964 rings especially true for us right now in the aftermath of the violence last week when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
“Nonviolence is the answer to the crucial political and moral questions of our time: the need for man to overcome oppression and violence without resorting to oppression and violence. Man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love.”
King preached non-violence and led peaceful protests against injustice.
We may disagree with one another on matters of politics, race and religion, but it’s never acceptable to resort to violence.
We need to work together and find solutions to the divisions in our nation.
That’s what the King holiday represents.
Amber Peabody
