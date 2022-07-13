Spoiler alert: Only 163 shopping days left till Christmas ... literally.
My advice? Don’t panic, but also don’t do as I often do, put it off till the last minute and end up at the Maverik, frantically buying and wrapping beef jerky and overpriced paddle games. Believe me, your loved ones will instinctively sense a lack of thought gone into their gifts.
You might think, “Christmas shopping? Really? In the middle of July? We’re obviously not dealing with a mental giant here.” Oh yeah? Well this very Saturday, July 16 the Park County Animal Shelter along with Holly Moen’s Bassett Hound Rescue welcomes you and the horse you rode in on for their 15th annual Christmas in July Santa Pet Photo Shoot.
The horse analogy was more of a whimsical thing, but I suppose it’s not out of the question. We’ve seen some unconventional pets come prancing or slithering through. The locale is 2502 Mountain View Drive, somewhere across from Brewgards where I wouldn’t be caught dead at since they do serve alcohol. I believe the place is called “307 Happy Dog,” run by the Santa photographer, Sabine Oexmann, if I’m not mistaken, which I so frequently am.
But that’s the gist of it, and your Christmas card will have people cooing, “Aaah, if that ain’t precious, nothing is,” or something similar. I used to be involved in this annual shoot, and the Musty Manor still sports a framed photo of my dearly departed Trinity and Trina dogs. You may remember big Trinity if you ever walked by my truck daydreaming and found yourself sprawled on the sidewalk after protective Trinity would voice a cautionary, thunderous bark. Good times, good memories.
As an officer/board member early in the century, my service has regrettably lagged. So if my reminder results in some increased revenue for the shelter and Bassett Hound Rescue, my dereliction guilt may be alleviated. Does that make me a hero? Surprisingly, I don’t think of myself that way. Nah, I’m just an ordinary Joe doing monumentally remarkable things.
With Ginger gone, I’m ill-equipped for a dog photo, but I did a meet-and-greet with shelter dog Harvey yesterday and I could have a truck-mate any day now. Still, I’d be remiss not to mention my rare gem of a kitty, Kiki, about whom I could write a book called “The Cat That Barked Up a Storm.” As God and several neighbors are my witness, weather-permitting, Kiki always joined Ginger and me for our daily walks around our townhouse common area.
When Ginger would drop-and-roll, Kiki did the same. As Baretta used to say, “‘If I’m lyin’, I’m dyin’” and I have video to prove it. My fluffy, cream-colored beauty becomes a dog at any given moment and I didn’t even have to buy an adapter. We may just show up at the photo shoot and turn that mother out, as they say. We’ll give ol’ Santa somethin’ to talk about.
It all happens between 10 and 2 this Saturday, so don’t put it off. Christmas is just around the corner, and your card will look pretty stupid with a crude sketch of you and Rover alongside a stick-figure Santa.
