It’s been a rough few years for colleges in the state and across the country, as budgets have continued to be slashed due in part to declining income from fossil fuels, shrinking enrollment and reduced tuition revenue that escalated during the pandemic.
Recently colleges, including Northwest College and the University of Wyoming, passed much diminished budgets that reduce staff, programs and more.
Many of us are alumni of these institutions, and it’s disheartening to see the changes being made, even if they are necessary.
At NWC, five faculty members will be laid off, while another six support staff will be let go. Another four full-time and one part-time instructional positions will simply not be filled. In total, 25 positions were cut, including a college vice president. The school is also cutting expenses by getting rid of unnecessary leased space and closing the campus childcare center,
The University of Wyoming plans to eliminate 75 positions, some tenured. Cuts also include discontinuing more than a dozen degree programs, largely for low-enrollment advanced degrees.
Computer science, electrical and computer engineering, chemical engineering and the School of Counseling, Leadership, Advocacy and Design are also proposed for elimination. The degree programs for each department would be preserved and consolidated into new colleges.
Northwest and the other colleges in the state have the difficult task of transforming academic programs to remain competitive and still meet the needs of students.
We hope they can make it happen. However the cumulative effects of increased expenses, decreased state support and great uncertainty about future enrollments add up to a financial future so grim that the layoffs we’ve seen are likely only the beginning.
