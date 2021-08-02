There ought to be a word for the white nights.
You know. I’m talking about a shared experience, about wakefulness. Consider a pillowed head, covers up to the chin, eyelids perhaps fluttering a bit while the little neurons within the skull sweep about like flocks of startled birds. It’s not thinking. It’s not snoozing.
Maybe it’s snooking or thoozing.
The body craves sleep but there you are, your mind a kaleidoscope of forming and reforming memory fragments, of hopes, desires, regrets ... until sometimes hours later, it all drifts away into sleep.
Almost everyone I’ve consulted (including Google) says it’s a common thing. They also say you need your sleep state. not this snooking/thoozing one.
“Monkeys in your brain,” one of the multitude of websites devoted to sleep – or lack thereof – thus described the mental activity that prevents sleep. “Monkeys” in my brain? Neuron axons swinging their dendrites through the temporal lobe like monkey tails catching branches? The mind boggles. Quite literally.
Close your eyes, try to sleep, and there they are. An entire pack of monkeys snooking (maybe thoozing) about. How to banish them? One of the expert suggestions involved nothing more than a pen and paper. The idea is to write down key words about these semi-sleeping episodes. So, I did.
The morning after one such test, I wrote, “Daddy. Vote. Remember. Gate. Reddy.”
Right. My father, long since passed away, had returned, sitting at the head of our dining room table. “I’m the only one who gets to vote in this family,” he was saying. He said that a lot. Mostly, he enforced his vote in the form of rules.
One of those dictums involved gates. “Never leave a gate open.” And, I never did. Mostly, never did.
Well, it was easy to figure out why my snooking/thoozing mind had segued to gates because, earlier in the day, I’d left an empty pasture gate wide open.
Memories of us live long after we’re gone. Certainly, my father’s oft-repeated rules needed only an infraction to rise that night like a “monkey in my brain,” millions of neurons zapping about, conjuring up a guilt trip while also seeking absolution which segued to my mother at the kitchen-door end of the table.
“Don’t worry,” she was saying. “It’s you and me.”
“You and me against the world.” Helen Reddy singing those lines over and over. “Seems like you and me against the world.” Nothing trumps an ear bug for chasing unwanted monkeys away. “You and me ... .” I drifted into sleep.
Hence, my notes. Did writing it down help?
Well. That one late night of snooking or thoozing produced one positive. After note making the next morning and before breakfast or even a cup of coffee, I pulled on jeans, shirt and boots, walked out to the pasture and closed that (expletive deleted) gate.
It wouldn’t keep me snooking or thoozing again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.