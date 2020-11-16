“So, how was your weekend?”
“Oh, we just stayed home and loafed around the house.” Or the garage. Or the garden.
Yes, every so often, one needs a day committed to loafing. I know I’m a better person for it.
Loafing is first, last and always a non-planned activity. Planning to loaf makes a mockery of the term. If one must plan to loaf, then loafing is truly not taking place. By its very nature, loafing has the element of “flying by the seat of one’s pants” and “rolling with the punches.” From the outset, the loafer never knows where his loafing will take him.
Secondly, loafing has no time component. If, for example, I set my alarm clock for 7 a.m. Saturday to get an early start on a day of loafing – well that defeats the whole purpose. Basically, loafing happens when it happens; it can’t be subjected to a rigid schedule.
Next, and this is my own personal assessment, one can’t truly loaf if one must spiffy up to do it. Showering and doing my hair would take at least an hour away from a perfectly good day of loafing. Evidently, guys have always known this since their days of loafing nearly always start by not shaving. They carefully evaluate whether their time would be better spent “spiffying” or watching the pre-game on TV. It appears that loafing and flawless grooming are mutually exclusive.
Finally, it must be said that loafing is not for everyone. Those Type A, relentlessly driven personalities go nuts with loafers who have no plans and are oblivious to any time constraints. They often become the bane of existence for those who “have places to go, people to see and things to do.” To these folks, one’s loafing appears to be little more than laziness with a cute name.
For me, a typical day of loafing goes something like this: Wake up with the sunshine instead of the alarm and read the newspaper. Cut out a recipe to remember. Gather loose recipes I’ve been saving; decide on new recipe for dinner.
Clean refrigerator searching for ingredients for that new recipe. Score a hidden can of diet soda – the last in the house.
Take a break to enjoy the soda and leaf through the latest holiday catalog. Find a “to die for” sweater and wonder if it’s the right color to match those new slacks. Closet is too crowded – can’t find the pants to double check.
Walk back to kitchen; see a fast-food commercial on TV; back to the fridge with hunger pangs. Realize refrigerator cleaning isn’t finished. Discover last night’s leftover sloppy joes; launch search for “accessory food” – in this case, Fritos. Eat lunch with sun streaming across kitchen counter.
Naptime; wake up two hours later with a kink in back from snoozing on couch. Lounge in Jacuzzi for pain relief. Realize day of loafing is nearly over – and the new recipe didn’t get far. Those are the days when nothing really gets accomplished, but everything gets accomplished, if you know what I mean.
“Each of us, when our day’s work is done, must seek our ideal,” author O. Henry wrote, “whether it be love or pinochle or lobster á la Newburg, or the sweet silence of the musty bookshelves.”
I might not have Henry’s lobster, but I think sloppy joes will do just fine …
