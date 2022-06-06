What a joy it is to run the risk of actually melting. Or, not “actually,” but figuratively.
I’m speaking, of course, of days (count them) not just hours of more or less continuous rain. Even hours of rain are noteworthy. But days ... . In the interests of full disclosure, I should tell you I’m exaggerating. After surviving college in Eugene, Oregon, I had no fear of melting in the rain.
But going outside and getting wet did seem a step too far.
And, it wasn’t just the days of rain in the Big Horn Basin but the snow. What a pleasure to take a picture or two to send to friends or post on social media of our mountainsides painted white by Mother Nature and add a date: 1 June.
I should note that such a phenomenon is far from unknown. Most of us can remember at least once when we had snow on the 4th of July. I do. We were watching the parade on Sheridan when snow began drifting down from a clear blue sky. People all around me took off their hats if they were wearing them, turned their faces upwards, and wondered what in the heck was going on.
Later, I learned that snow can drift in on air currents or be created by very high level weather or ... maybe I’m remembering wrong. I’ll have to consult Google.
The point is that weather here seldom disappoints. Just when you think you have a handle on it, the whole thing changes.
Like these past few months that some optimists label “spring.”
I’ve been moving and remodeling a house since March. Both are somewhat weather-dependent activities, so I might have paid more attention than usual this year. What I’ve seen is a day here and there of really lovely warmth when windows could be thrown wide to let out paint fumes, when daffodils were poking up and trying to develop buds, when the grass was greening. Then, a cold snap with dogs tracking over new floors and paint fumes making me dizzy.
The fencers really had it tough with posthole diggers hitting the frost line a few inches down.
My hat is really off to the contractors and, particularly, their carpenters who have kept building through this whole crazy process. Everywhere you look, it seems, framing blossoms with greater vigor than the busiest lilac bush. I’m in awe of their fortitude – roasting on subflooring that reflects the heat on one day and freezing in high winds and snow the next.
But, I diverge. The point is. In a time of political turmoil and divisive issues when it’s not even safe to talk about the importance of civility in discourse, we still have the weather as a subject of common concern and interest.
It doesn’t disappoint. No matter how much we disagree on social, political, religious, or economic issues, our Wyoming weather is always with us to remind. We do have something to share.
