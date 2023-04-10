“If you were to run into me these days, well, you would probably run into me — simply because you wouldn’t recognize me.”
“I knew it was spring all right as soon as I found my place in line at the local carwash — at the very end of a very long line. There’s something about spring and a carwash that simply goes together.”
“I love spring — the colors, the smells, the fact that you don’t have to don a coat just to retrieve the mail or take out the garbage.”
“What can I say: I love this time of year. Spring means things are growing, greening up. The Cody air will soon be scented with flowering crab apple trees and lilacs, and trees begin to acquire their springtime ensembles of tiny, pale green buds.”
Listen to me. I sound like a veritable poet this time of year. That’s what spring does to me, and I’ve written about it more than once in this space. I so love the colors — pale, light, airy — what’s not to like? Oh, I know, in Cody, Wyoming, we’re never impervious to snow, even in July! Indeed, as author Henry Dyke (1852-1933) put it, “The first day of spring is one thing, and the first spring day is another. The difference between them is sometimes as great as a month.”
Now that spring has finally arrived — albeit haltingly — in Cody Country, I was thinking it was time again to write about this season. I so feel like a new person this time of year. “I shall write about that,” I said to myself.
And I have repeatedly done that very thing. I’ve written about the look and smell of spring and the mad dash to the carwash — all those familiar signs that if spring isn’t here, it’s not far behind.
The dawn of spring is such a refresher for me. It’s almost as if when I can’t take another second of winter, spring comes along as if to say, “See, the wait was worth it, wasn’t it?”
In truth, I almost view spring as New Year’s Day No. 2. On January 1, lots of folks make resolutions, but really, so many are in fact weather-related. For example, resolving to lose those excess pounds seems safe enough in January, since one can’t really get outside in the cold, windy Cody winter. Plus, winter clothes are just bulky enough to hide the fact that one hasn’t lost a single pound regardless of the resolution.
Once the weather turns even a few degrees warmer, however, there is little excuse to forgo that lunchtime walk or that after-work workout. Don the spring and summer clothing, and it’s clear, “The jig is up”: There’s been absolutely zero progress toward one’s goal of losing excess pounds.
Nevertheless, I’m happy spring is here. Even I had a poetic-like inspiration a few years ago: “The temperatures are balmy, ridding us humans of sweaters and coats. The chirping birds begin their scolding of anyone who sleeps past sunrise.”
I especially like repeating what 19th century, Prague-born writer and poet Rainer Maria Rilke (1875-1926) proclaimed, “Spring has returned. The Earth is like a child that knows poems.”
I think Rilke liked spring as much as I do.
