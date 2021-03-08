To the editor:
Did you ever notice how a phrase suddenly gets introduced into the public lexicon?
The latest phrase being used is the “Cult of Trump.” It is used by the left in the media and others. Recently, former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson used it at the Park County GOP meeting when he rose to support Liz Cheney and oppose her censure.
The phrase is being applied negatively to populist conservatives who are challenging the establishment GOP and the DC swamp, and continue to support President Trump. The phrase is a microaggression by our supposed betters in an attempt to tarnish and intimidate us.
So what is going on? Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Overstock.com, put it succinctly:
“The people of our country are suffering because elites sold them out. The people can look at what has happened over the last 30-40 years, and know they have been sold out. They correctly understand that when they look at Trump they are not looking at an ‘elite’ but one who wants to stand up (however coarsely) against the elites on their behalf. That is his source of appeal, and that is what causes so many to look the other way on his personal foibles.”
We are witnessing a long overdue reaction by Americans to the failure of establishment politicians and the D.C. elites to care for America as a sovereign country, the Republic as a political institution, and lives and aspirations of average Americans.
Americans are actively involved in taking back their political and social institutions for their benefit and for the country we grew up to believe in. That is not a cult. It is a movement.
(s) jim vetter
Cody
(1) comment
NEWS FLASH...America was sold out long ago,before anything like trump came along.The problem with all political factions in this country anymore is they are all overtaken by pathetic greed and want for more power...the will of the people be damned.Just look at the failed stunts by the tea party a few years ago.By the way...Simpson was right.
