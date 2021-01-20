To the editor:
In any agreement between President Biden and Iran or North Korea, there has to be immediate access to any location suspected of housing forbidden materials.
Otherwise we will be waiting to inspect the first location while the materials are already in the second location, and so forth.
(s) Alex Sokolow
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.