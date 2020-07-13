One trend the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about nationwide is a renewed appreciation for the outdoors, especially amongst people in urban areas.
That appreciation isn’t a problem in Cody – access to the incredible outdoor environments around is a key reason people move here. Instead, we’ve seen the importance of preserving the parks and trees in our city.
We appreciate the work of both the city staff and community volunteers in maintaining our parks during a trying time and hope to see more efforts such as the vertical garden wall be introduced.
Just because we don’t have to go far to get to wide open spaces doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be able to enjoy nature even if we’re downtown.
Everyone can help maintain and expand this aspect of our city.
If you have the space on your own property, plant a tree or make sure to take care of the ones you have. Ash trees in particular have suffered recently and are susceptible to a new bug making its way to the region.
If you have the means to do so, support a project such as the new vertical garden wall in Bell Plaza, or help out with the schools, all of which are trying in different ways to introduce the art of growing and caring for plants.
If you have the time, help take care of our many parks in town so that others may have an enjoyable time in these spaces – not everyone has the transportation necessary to go to the Shoshone National Forest at will.
The politically inclined can even check out the Cody Tree Board, which can have up to nine members and meets as needed to solve issues related to trees in town.
“One touch of nature makes the whole world kin.” – William Shakespeare.
(0) comments
