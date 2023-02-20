Back in the day before computers took over the world, there came a time when CIA’s analysts sounded a warning: the Information Age was coming.
That’s the terminology they used ... the name they put on the future. When that happened, they said, the world as we knew it would change. What had been only marginally altered by the Industrial Age would adjust radically, unpredictably and unknowably. They might have talked about “unintended consequences,” but that bit of terminology had yet to make an appearance.
Among one unintended consequence was an epidemic of renaming. The Agency itself came out of the shadows (which had little to do with the computer, although that didn’t help). The portion of the Agency I belonged to then was renamed not once but several times, and had three categories of employees. No more. Two of those three labels have changed, and they’ve been joined by many more.
You may be wondering at this point, why I’m writing about names.
For two reasons. First, once you have them, the human tendency is to try to live up to them or to escape them. Second, once you have them, people make assumptions about you.
Thus, once we had farmers and clerks and lords and factory workers and ranchers, housewives and a handful of other words society used to categorize people. Ancestry.com’s compendiums of church records and birth certificates show us how simply society divided us up. Not only that, but the labels allowed us, then and now, to make fairly accurate assumptions about the people bearing them.
Now? Not only “not so much” but, more and more, not at all. A few days ago, I asked someone what her son does. “He’s in semi-conductors,” was the answer. Well ... okay, then. A few days earlier someone else told me that I am now an “influencer” (whatever that means), because I write these columns.
My reaction was the same: Well ... okay, then. From spy to influencer by way of being a housewife (for a year), a writer, author, horse breeder, retiree and I could go on with the number of labels I’ve worn. If I thought my case were unique, that would be one thing. But, it isn’t. Futurists (one Information Age label for analysts) think we’ll be increasingly reinventing ourselves every few years as technology catches up with our jobs, makes them redundant or they change, and forces us into new versions of ourselves.
What I’m wondering is how those labels — the sheer number that we’ll carry over a lifetime and the mental confusion caused by our natural instincts to live our labels — will change the way society is structured and, maybe, even set us thinking about each other in whole new ways.
Bottom line? One of these days we may wake up and discover that the proliferation of labels we’ll wear in our lifetimes may be so diluted by their sheer numbers and so temporary in nature that we’ll stop using them.
