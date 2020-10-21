In a narrow 4-3 decision, the Yellowstone Regional Airport board voted to hire an interim director following the retirement of Bob Hooper.
While we are not privy to all of the reasoning behind the decision, we believe the board made the wrong decision.
It’s not that Ray Lee, the newly hired interim director, is not qualified to handle the job. He is well qualified. But in our opinion, the hiring was costly and unnecessary.
Lee stated that he is not interested in the role of a permanent position. So the board will be paying him $1,750 per week of taxpayer dollars to fill in as an interim director for several months.
During that same period, the airport will additionally be paying ADK Consulting and Executive Search roughly $22,000 to assist in finding a permanent director.
We question whether both of those expenditures are essential.
Just prior to voting to hire Lee, the board voted down a motion to appoint Bruce Ransom, YRA general operations manager, and Lisa Stott, airport office manager, as co-directors for the interim.
In our opinion, that would have been the much better decision. The same three board members, Jordan Jolley, Doug Johnston and Heidi Rasmussen that voted against hiring Lee voted in favor of hiring those already on staff at the airport.
Rasmussen probably stated that case the best, “It’s in the airport’s best interest to hire staff members that are already in place and understand the operations of this airport. It’s also a massive financial savings to the airport.”
While Lee is well qualified to serve as interim director, so are the two current airport employees.
Rasmussen summed it up, “That is not a good use of public dollars.”
We agree.
John Malmberg
(1) comment
It's okay, they received three times their annual budget in Covid relief funds, plenty of money to go around; wait until you see the plans for the monorail from the airport to 12th street.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.