To the editor:
Park County voters, we have a clear choice in the Wyoming HD 24 race.
Sandy Newsome has a track record of commitment, leadership and service and we are fortunate she will represent us in Cheyenne for a second term.
Sandy’s business acumen, relationship-building abilities, and grasp of complex statewide issues like tourism, education, agriculture and economic development are impressive, and widely respected. Sandy is level-headed and forthcoming, personally addressing a myriad of issues with research, understanding, and a thorough, thoughtful approach.
As our elected representative, Sandy has staunchly advocated for Wyoming’s highest-priority issues: protecting and expanding access to public land, ensuring the future of our exceptional public education system, and developing the tools Wyoming industries need for true economic diversification. And, she did this all while embodying genuine cooperation and flat-out hard work, as she and her peers in the legislature dealt with some of the most challenging issues our state has ever seen.
In this HD 24 race, we have a choice. For those who expect the highest standards of professionalism and tact in our elected voice to the state house, who desire a leader with meaningful local and state service, who seek a candidate free from questionable political history and notable prior defeat, and who believe that any representative speaking for Park County must speak with intellect, compassion and perspective, it is clear that Sandy is that choice.
Like most voters, I want to be represented by someone who understands and grapples with the complex issues in our state, and humbly acknowledges there are no simple answers to Wyoming’s complex challenges.
I am proud to be among so many of my Park county friends, neighbors, peers and colleagues making the clear choice to support Sandy Newsome for HD 24.
(s) Tara KuIpers
Cody
