There is something about being in a gigging band that fosters antagonism toward the other members of the band.
Whether it’s constantly being together, bandmates not learning their parts properly, too much alcohol or drugs or just the stress of performance, there is bound to be contention. Take those situations and add millions of dollars and huge egos and it is no wonder why so many high-level bands break up. No matter how bad it gets, it seems that the worst band split-ups are between brothers.
A young man named John had formed a band with friends Doug and Stu called the Blue Velvets. The band played their own gigs and sometimes backed John’s older brother Tom at his gigs and small-time recording sessions. John and his bandmates talked Tom into joining the band as the frontman. Before long they landed a record deal with a comedy and jazz label, Fantasy Records. The record company wanted to take advantage of the popularity of a new band called the Beatles so they dubbed the Blue Velvets with a more British sounding name “Golliwogs.” The Golliwogs would record singles for release on local radio stations.
During this time young John blossomed as a musician. Soon he was singing lead, playing lead guitar and writing most of the songs. He became the frontman. Tom was relegated to backing his younger brother on vocals and guitar.
A few years later, 1967, the Golliwogs’ record company was purchased by a group of investors seeking to make some real money in the rock music market. Seeing John’s potential, the record company offered the band a chance at recording a full-length album. They were allowed to ditch their hated name Golliwogs and come up with a new name. From then on they called themselves Creedence Clearwater Revival.
In rock history, few bands have had more success in such a short time. From 1968 to 1970 the band would have three top 10 albums and four singles charting in the top five. They also were a headlining band at Woodstock. But with big success came big egos and big jealousy. Tom and the other band members resented John’s growing authority over every aspect of the band and they were envious of his stardom.
By 1971 Tom had had enough. He left the band and was able to negotiate a contract with record label to do his own solo album. Tom got along well with Saul Zaentz, the president of Fantasy records. John, not so much. Tom would take Saul’s side of arguments with John, adding to the animosity. Creedence would go on without Tom for another year but would dissolve in bitterness and lawsuits by 1972.
In the mid-80s Tom would undergo back surgery. He received a transfusion of tainted blood and contracted HIV. He died in 1990. Three years later, Creedence Clearwater Revival was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. John refused to play with his former bandmates.
Creedence bassist, Stu Cook, was quoted in an 2000 interview, “It’s the saddest story in rock and one of the longest ongoing stupid feuds.”
