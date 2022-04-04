To the editor:
I object to calling the Chugwater Formation at the base of Dead Indian Hill “Mount Jackson Pollock.”
There are many more appropriate names:
• Two Dot Butte after Two Dot Ranch
• Mount Harry Jackson, who spent several years in Cody and donated a painted bronze, True Grit, to the Cody Elks Club.
• Mount Everett Wallace, who delivered mail to Sunlight and Crandall for many years;
• Dominick Butte, the Dominick family has operated a guest ranch in Sunlight for many years.
(s) don livingston
Cody
