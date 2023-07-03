Dad was born and raised in Oshkosh, Neb., a town in the Nebraska Panhandle with “the sandhills to the north, wheat fields to the south and corn, beans and alfalfa in the North Platte River Valley,” according to its website. Artist Norman Rockwell could easily have had this little community in mind for some of his Americana paintings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.