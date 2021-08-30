School has been back in session for almost a week, and just as students have had to adjust to the new routine, we drivers also need to get back into safe habits.
Drivers must take precautions to account for increased traffic and dangers around schools. Roads are congested during peak times, and school zones have become one of the leading places for injuries and deaths for school-aged children.
Following a few simple tips will make a big difference:
• Watch for children walking to and from school and waiting at bus stops.
• Be on the lookout for school zone signals and obey the speed limits.
• When entering a school zone, be sure to slow down and obey all traffic laws.
• Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.
If you can avoid school zones during peak times, it would be best to do so. Otherwise, you will likely find yourself in the middle of lots of pedestrian traffic.
If you must go by a school, we suggest you leave early for your destination. This will cut down on the stress of running late. Also be on the lookout for bikes. Children on bicycles are often unpredictable, so expect the unexpected. Slow down and allow at least three feet of passing distance between your vehicle and bicyclists.
You can expect to see more law enforcement around schools in the coming weeks as well, enforcing the rules and reminding drivers they need to slow down.
And not only do you need to be on the lookout in school zones, but around buses. Be patient when driving behind school buses. In all 50 states, it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus that has a stop sign extended and lights on. Even on a four-lane road you must stop.
Accident prevention requires that all drivers pay special attention when driving in or near school zones, so we need to do our part. If you stay alert and focused, you can keep yourself and everyone around you safe this school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.