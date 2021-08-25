To the editor:
My family lives in Wyoming and on a recent visit I came across the “Don’t California Our Cody” sign, which is distasteful at best.
You may not agree with politics, but you cannot deny that without Californians visiting, the people of Cody would not have the jobs that our tourism affords. Many members of my family benefit from this who work in the service and hospitality industry.
I understand there are shops that sell bumper stickers with the same offensive slogan.
I understand the need to earn a living, but to promote and paint the opinion that all of us Californians are bad is absolutely incorrect.
I feel the Wyoming pride every time I come back to Wyoming to visit my family, and seeing this sign was absolutely insulting. I come from the same creed of Wyoming Pride and to see my family’s home state insult people because of one so-called Californian makes the City of Cody seem childish and petty.
I am asking that you please remember that the sign is really pointing a finger at a specific “so-called Californian” but might I remind all that this person is not from California, but from another big city in another state. We don’t like that person here either.
But again, why stoop to such a low level when we know the people of Cody are a proud, strong and resourceful group of citizens in a cohesive community?
I am asking that you please put pressure on the private citizen who owns the land that the offensive sign is found on, and please remember that those who condone that sign are cutting off their noses to spite their face.
Sincerely, Cat White, a California resident who loves Wyoming and espouses its pride.
(s) cat white
Sherman Oaks, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.