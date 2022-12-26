In the “it bears repeating department” and in honor of Christmas 2022, I’m retelling a 2014 column about Christmas tree hunts of the past. After all, it’s a good story.
For the first 20 years or so of our married life, we always cut our Christmas tree.
In the beginning, we were avid snowmobilers, which made it relatively easy to hunt the elusive, wily Christmas tree. We and our kids always marveled at how, just like the deer and elk, pine trees instinctively knew it was “hunting season.” As soon as we launched a search on our sleds, all the good ones seemed to disappear.
We prevailed, however, and always managed to bag our tree. If it wasn’t perfectly round, we reasoned the flat side would go against the wall. If the top seemed a bit disheveled, we’d wire in a branch or two to hold the angel.
At first, after husband Carl cut down the tree, we’d attach a rope and drag it back to the truck. If it didn’t have a flat side before, it certainly did after a wild frolic through the snow. Soon, we learned that if we put the tree on a sled, the branches stood a much better chance of remaining intact.
We also discovered trees look much shorter when surrounded by other trees and lots of snow. There was many a year when that perfect tree would barely fit into the back of the pickup truck, let alone through our front door. Carl would saw the tree, sometimes in half, to make it manageable. Thankfully, we could always use the boughs for wreaths and other decorations.
We also learned to wear gloves as a fresh-cut tree was full of sap. It smelled wonderful but was truly sticky.
The biggest tree we ever had was the year we spent Christmas in Pocatello, Idaho. Our family room had a vaulted ceiling and a sunken floor. We could have easily had a 20-foot tree that year. As it was, the tree was about 13 feet tall, six feet in diameter and had to have guide wires anchored to the corner windows to be sure it wouldn’t fall.
Of course, when our kids, Eric and Erin, were tiny, we had to be creative with the tree. One year, we placed the tree inside a playpen so the baby (I can’t remember which one) could look, but not touch the presents. Another year, we cornered the tree with the couch on one side and the loveseat on the other to keep said little ones from the tree. None of this accounts for the resident cat that always was enthralled with having a tree in the house.
At some point, we opted for an artificial tree. Even though I loved the smell of pine, I didn’t relish vacuuming pine needles until the Fourth of July. The jury’s still out on colored lights vs. white lights or tinsel vs. tinsel-less. When our grandkids came along, we would have two big trees and two tabletop trees. That way, everyone could enjoy the tree they liked the best.
With Christmas almost here, I hope your hunt for a tree was successful.
And more than that, I wish you a simply wonderful Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.