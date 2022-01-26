To the editor:
Army Information Operations (IO) is defined as “employment of information related capabilities to influence a person or group of persons.” These capabilities include media outlets and cyberspace. Many popular U.S. media outlets no longer “inform,” but rather “influence” their target audience.
Over the last 20 years, the military has deployed thousands of IO trained operators and leaders to support combat operations targeting our nation’s enemies. Many of those individuals are now retired from service and working in the private sector, putting those skills to work on behalf of wealthy organization and individuals with the sole purpose of getting “us” to think and behave in a certain way.
In the last 21 years in the Army and as an intelligence officer, I have been closely integrated with dozens of IO efforts and operations while deployed. Those operations were all designed to get individuals to think and behave in a certain manner that benefited U.S. interests. That same effort is now being played out in America by former U.S. military personnel. This effort spans the entirety of the political spectrum. Individuals including Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.), Col. Phil Waldron (Ret.), Lt. Col. Ivan Raiklin have participated and been leveraged in events that support right-leaning narratives. On the opposite side of the spectrum, individuals such as Col. Ken Allard (Ret.), Lt. Col. Rick Francona (Ret.) have used their military experience to promote left-leaning ideas.
When battlefield techniques are used against Americans on our home soil, our nation’s trust in its military is somewhat eroded. The solution is a population that is more self-aware of the origin and purpose in which information is getting to them. Along with the simple understanding that “we” are being manipulated, however, have the ability to make our own decisions and form our own opinions.
(s) lt. Col. carson davis (army)
Parkville, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.