Cody Planning and Zoning members have a tough job.
Recently, they’ve had to weigh the concerns of neighbors against the goals of property owners on multiple decisions. While they’ve worked to address issues on both sides, oftentimes they’ll leave some people frustrated.
Still, we applaud them for taking the time to come up with reasonable solutions to complex issues, especially as one of the main items being brought up is beyond their control.
A couple of disagreements at P&Z this year have featured neighbors frustrated with commercial or high-density residential developments going up in their neighborhoods.
It is completely understandable that people might object to commercial addition to their neighborhoods, but in the recent matter of a variance for a distillery on Alger Avenue, the business is going into a D-2 zoned area that happens to border residential areas.
Earlier this year, a dispute involved neighbors frustrated that the owner next door was building accessory dwellings for short-term rentals. However, the neighbor was not doing anything outside the master plan, as her land was zoned for high-density residential, unlike the medium-density residential zone next door.
While neighbors may be understandably worried about more traffic in their neighborhoods, maybe cars parked in front of homes, their issue isn’t related to P&Z variances, but to the fact that in Cody, zones occasionally change at a property line, without the buffer of a road or alley.
Therefore, people looking to purchase a house in Cody should check the zoning to see what can be built next door, and if people want it changed, that’s a bigger question than can be addressed simply by P&Z. Zoning changes have a lengthy process which include city council meetings and public hearings.
These business owners who seek to build cannot be held accountable for zoning changes. So, while it may upset neighbors, P&Z members are right not to impose extra limitations on those businesses that just happen to be on the edge of a residential zone.
