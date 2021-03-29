A few weeks ago, I was privy to an interesting exchange on Facebook, which should come as no surprise to those with social media accounts.
There are literally dozens of such virtual conversations all the time – and increasing daily. Once again, this one reminded me that one’s experiences or expertise – or lack thereof – really do color one’s views on all kinds of subjects.
With COVID-19, a disputed election, questions of free speech, a mob descending on the Capitol, law enforcement actions, vaccinations, issues of racism and everything in between, social media is jam-packed with opinion. Several of my friends are even foregoing social media because of all the noise. Emotions run high, and those differences of opinion have become so divisive.
In this instance, the back-and-forth I read began with one individual’s ire that social media outlets would remove posts and shut down accounts. Then, the writer tackled the role of government, i.e., what it should and shouldn’t do – in this case, as it relates specifically to closing businesses due to COVID-19. The post in question suggested that government has no business mandating, well, just about anything. Then it added smokers and the disabled to the mix.
“Forcing businesses to have handicap access or prohibit smokers is also unconstitutional,” the individual posted. “No offense to handicapped … it’s just not in the authority of the guv [sic] to mandate those or anything.”
Now, this became personal.
Since husband Carl has been dependent on a wheelchair to get around for almost 16 years, I know a thing or two about handicap access. He is one of 61 million adults (26%) in America who have some kind of disability.
Moreover, 3.6 million Americans 16 and older use a wheelchair, with an estimated 1.825 million who are aged 65 and older. The number of users continues to grow with two million new wheelchair users expected every year. It’s estimated that with us baby-boomers getting older, that number is likely to grow. In 2018, the combined value worldwide of the power and manual wheelchair market was $5.6 billion – 40% of those sales are in the United States.
Granted, the number of wheelchair users is just slightly more than 1% of the U.S. population. But remember: By necessity, most wheelchair users have folks tagging along with them. When we factor in families and friends, the number of those to whom handicap access is important grows.
I realize that the individual posting on Facebook was more concerned about the role of government and not really speaking ill of the disabled. So, just what should the law do? Thinkers through the ages have tackled the subject. Many have pointed out that we humans aren’t always other-directed enough to do what’s best for our fellow man. Whether intentionally or not, there are times when we simply don’t get it.
Plato, the ancient Greek author and philosopher from Athens, put it this way: “Laws are partly formed for the sake of good men, in order to instruct them how they may live on friendly terms with one another, and partly for the sake of those who refuse to be instructed, whose spirit cannot be subdued, or softened, or hindered from plunging into evil.”
