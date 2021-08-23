To the editor:
As a physician trained in infectious diseases, I know that those of us who live in Cody are at a critical decision point.
Do we as a community take action, or do we accept the status quo, that is, illnesses and deaths among us that are unnecessary? Are we okay putting our families, our friends, our colleagues at health risks that are unnecessary?
Do we not care for our friends in business, our economy, the health of our community at large? Do we not understand that a decision to not seek vaccination is not a “free” decision?
Rather, it has consequences for us all. It is a decision that promotes virus transmission. It is a decision that risks the lives of family, friends and strangers.
Do we not, in our actions, have a duty to consider the general good? I think we do.
COVID vaccination is safe and effective. But vaccination rates in Park County are just too low. This letter is a call to action, a challenge, to everyone, especially to every leader in the community, to every organization that cares about its members.
Please, everyone, speak up: Encourage everyone 12 years old and older to seek a vaccination now. It’s the right thing to do – for each of us and for all of us. Our goal should be a community vaccination rate about 70%.
Let’s make life even better in Cody by acting on what I learned this community to be – family-oriented, kind, caring for one another.
(s) frank middleton, m.d.
Cody
