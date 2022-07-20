Once upon a time ... With summertime well underway, it’s easy to slip back in time, to remember Cody as it was.
In the post-WWII years, we lived “on the hill.” No further description needed. Those three words spelled out the location, the neighborhood and our socioeconomic bracket. More, it told most everyone, a whole slew of facts about us.
“On the hill” identified the development of new (then) small houses between 18th and 23rd, mostly occupied by Bureau of Reclamation families. Our fathers worked in the sprawling brick Bureau complex down on Sheridan. Our mothers stayed home, wore frilly aprons and played bridge with each other at least once a week. Two-to-three kids per couple were the norm.
That added up to lots and lots of us. With the only playgrounds being at the schools (and those mostly closed after school hours), with only one city park (and it meant for adults), we played in the yards and streets without parental or any other kind of supervision.
We didn’t think in terms of stranger-danger or any other kind of hazard. Few did. Houses were unlocked. Keys stayed in ignitions, and engines remained running if the owner had a quick errand. The sheriff, Harley Kinkade, was the “serious” law. The town chief of police? Not so much.
For most kids, there were only two (but oft-repeated) rules: “Be home for dinner and stay out of trouble.”
Summer evenings, the town echoed with the shouts of kids. “Red rover, red rover, let _________ come over!” Then, laughter and groans. Or “Olley, olley, oxen, all in free.” And, finally, “Jane...ey! Time to come in!” And, “I said ‘Now!’” Later, at least one male voice would shout, “You heard your mother!”
Whoops. But that was before much TV or parental interfering ... before any video games, social media or organized kid entertainment.
Other summer evening sounds came from the “nitely” parade and the “nitely” rodeo held in the big rodeo grounds on Stampede Avenue (now the County Complex). The parade featured a fancy convertible sporting long horns and a bullhorn-like speaker. Every afternoon the car rolled up and down Sheridan playing Western music and urging tourists to follow the parade and attend the rodeo.
As parade time approached, the convertible parked by City Park as did a vintage stagecoach pulled by four big horses. Year after year Babe and Blackie, Freckles and Mary tolerated tourists, bending into their harnesses as the convertible struck up a John Phillip Sousa march. Lucky tourists filled the coach seats snapping pictures while rodeo cowboys and local kids mounted on a motley assortment of horses fell into loose lines behind convertible and coach.
Drums beat and tubas blasted from the speakers, hooves clattered on pavement, while tourists paused to watch this ragtag lot go by. Evening after evening enough of them jumped into their cars to follow, attracted by this lure to pay their entry fees and pretty much fill the Buzzard’s Roost.
That car was the Pied Piper of Cody.
Later. Much later, sometimes in very foreign and exotic places, I’d meet people who’d visited Cody. “Oh, yes. That’s the place with the museum where we went to the rodeo.” They might have forgotten other towns. They remembered us fondly.
Not a bad heritage.
